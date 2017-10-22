Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 22, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Thomas: 'Two different quarterback styles'
| Subscribe

Thomas: 'Two different quarterback styles'

Sun, 10/22/2017 - 1:36am | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois quarterbacks Cam Thomas and Jeff George Jr., punter Blake Hayes and safety Bennett Williams after Saturday's 24-17 loss at Minnesota.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments