Cubbie Conversation, Oct. 23, 2017

"You can't win it every year," says a disappointed J.J. Lockwood. He's not happy about the season ending, but the 2017 Cubs got knocked out by a better Dodgers team. Looking ahead to next season, there's good news: "The young core of talent is all going to be back." And bad: Starting pitching and middle relief will need to be shored up. But, "that lineup is still nasty." Until next season, where "we'll be the clear favorites once again."

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette