Smith: 'See normal second game improvements'
Tue, 10/24/2017 - 7:22pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses freshman quarterback Cam Thomas heading into this second game Saturday against Wisconsin, while Thomas talks about getting on the field and fellow quarterback Jeff George Jr. breaks down what the Illini offense needs to do against the Badgers.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
