Phillips: 'We're never satisfied'
Wed, 10/25/2017 - 7:48pm | Scott Richey
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips — back at practice this week after missing last week's game at Minnesota — and defensive tackle Tymir Oliver discuss the keys for the Illini defense in facing No. 5 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
