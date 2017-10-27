Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Game of the Week: Central vs. Mahomet-Seymour volleyball
Game of the Week: Central vs. Mahomet-Seymour volleyball

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 11:32am | Anthony Zilis

The Champaign Central volleyball team won a regional title at Combes Gym on Thursday with a 25-14, 25-18 win over Mahomet-Seymour. Check out highlights here.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
