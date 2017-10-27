VIDEO: The plays that swung Urbana's boys soccer sectional title loss
Fri, 10/27/2017 - 9:52pm | Anthony Zilis
Urbana had its chances but couldn't pull of a sectional title comeback. Check out five plays that swung Chatham-Glenwood's 2-0 win in the Class 2A Urbana Sectional championship.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
