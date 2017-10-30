Smith: 'Definitely another step to take'
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 4:50pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith looks forward to Saturday's game at Purdue, discusses his team's offense and how freshman quarterback Cam Thomas has fit in it, breaks down his team's improved run defense and spotlights how the new football performance center coming in 2019 can help the program.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
10/30/2017
-
10/28/2017
-
10/28/2017
-
10/25/2017
-
10/24/2017
-
10/23/2017
-
10/23/2017
-
10/22/2017
-
-
10/18/2017
-
10/17/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.