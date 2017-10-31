Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Game of the Week: St. Thomas More-Watseka Volleyball Sectional Semi
Tue, 10/31/2017 - 1:00pm | Anthony Zilis

St. Thomas More knocked off Watseka in the Class 2A Hoopeston Area Sectional semifinals. Check out the highlights here.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
