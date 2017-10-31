Kramer: 'Business of blocking people'
Tue, 10/31/2017 - 7:15pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee breaks down the Illini's dual quarterback offense before center Doug Kramer talks about the consistency on the offensive line, how young that group is, what he believes he brings to the line and the importance of veteran lineman Nick Allegretti.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
