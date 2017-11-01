Harding: 'Radar has to be up'
Wed, 11/01/2017 - 7:49pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive tackle talks about the energy the Illini defense played with against Wisconsin and how they can build on that the rest of the season, while linebacker Dele Harding discusses his return from injury, Purdue's propensity for trick plays and how the team is handling its six-game losing streak.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
