Foster: 'We're in a tough situation'
Sat, 11/04/2017 - 4:55pm | Scott Richey
Illinois quarterback Cam Thomas discusses his first start and offensive lineman Christian DiLauro breaks down moving to guard for the first time in his career before running back Kendrick Foster and quarterback Jeff George Jr. talk about the state of the program after Saturday's loss at Purdue.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
