Smith: 'We've played good halves'
Sat, 11/04/2017 - 4:28pm | Scott Richey
Putting two good halves together, though, has been an issue for Illinois according to coach Lovie Smith. He breaks down the Illini's 29-10 loss at Purdue before discussing the play of quarterback Cam Thomas, running back Kendrick Foster and defensive tackles Tymir Oliver and Jamal Milan.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
11/4/2017
-
11/4/2017
-
11/1/2017
-
10/31/2017
-
-
10/30/2017
-
10/28/2017
-
10/28/2017
-
10/25/2017
-
10/24/2017
-
10/23/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.