ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Illinois Men's Basketball vs. Eastern Illinois
Sun, 11/05/2017 - 4:25pm | Anthony Zilis
Illinois and Eastern Illinois played an exhibition game to benefit disaster relief on Friday. Check out all of the highlights of Brad Underwood's open-door debut as Illinois head coach along with the debuts of Mark Smith and a highly-anticipated class of newcomers, a surprising upset loss.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
