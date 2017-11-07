Thieman: 'It's time for a guy to step up'
Tue, 11/07/2017 - 7:30pm | Scott Richey
Sophomore wide receiver Dominic Thieman discusses the progression of the Illinois offense and his fellow wide recievers, what he's seen from freshman quarterback Cam Thomas and his advice for all of the Illini freshmen playing this season.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
11/6/2017
-
11/6/2017
-
11/4/2017
-
11/4/2017
-
11/1/2017
-
10/31/2017
-
-
10/30/2017
-
10/28/2017
-
10/28/2017
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.