Williams: 'Create havoc over on defense'
Wed, 11/08/2017 - 7:46pm | Scott Richey
Illinois freshman safety Bennett Williams and redshirt junior defensive end James Crawford break down the Illini defense in the loss at Purdue, the keys Saturday against Indiana and their continued pursuit of three-plus takeaways.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
