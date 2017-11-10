Lin Warfel: Veterans day tribute
Fri, 11/10/2017 - 7:00am | Rick Danzl
Lin Warfel, who farms near Tolono, talks about a treasured heirloom, the
flag that draped his father's coffin. Hank Warfel died in France after the
Normandy invasion. His son also has his Purple Heart.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
