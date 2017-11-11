Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 12, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Smith: 'Not a good football team right now'
| Subscribe

Smith: 'Not a good football team right now'

Sat, 11/11/2017 - 5:00pm | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, tight end turned wide receiver Caleb Reams, quarterback Jeff George Jr. and linebacker Tre Watson following the Illini's 24-14 loss to Indiana on Saturday.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments