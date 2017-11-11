Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

VIDEO: St. Thomas More wins state

Sat, 11/11/2017 - 4:45pm | Anthony Zilis

Check out match point of the St. Thomas More volleyball team along with the postgame celebration and trophy presentation.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
