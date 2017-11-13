Game of the Week: St. Thomas More volleyball wins state
Mon, 11/13/2017 - 9:00am | Anthony Zilis
Check out highlights and celebration from St. Thomas More's weekend at state, where the Sabers topped Harvest Christian Academy in the Class 2A semi-final before coming back to top Quincy-Notre Dame in the final.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
11/11/2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.