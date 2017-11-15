Tuscola Football's Romine Talks Before State Semis
Wed, 11/15/2017 - 7:41pm | Joel Leizer, Assistant News Editor,
Tuscola football coach Andy Romine spoke Wednesday about what his team needs to do to come out victorious in this weekend's Class 1A state semifinal against Athens.
