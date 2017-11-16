VIDEO: Several fire departments battling blaze at house north of Danville
Thu, 11/16/2017 - 5:56pm | Niko Dugan
Firefighters are battling a large blaze Thursday evening, Nov. 16, 2017, at a house on Clinton Road just north of Danville. Several area fire departments are on the scene. The home is owned by local businessman Al Abbed. This is a developing story.
