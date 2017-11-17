Finke: 'Good for fans in state of Illinois'
Fri, 11/17/2017 - 10:05am | Scott Richey
Illinois faces DePaul in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Center. Illini veterans Aaron Jordan and Michael Finke discuss the team's opening weekend and playing the Blue Demons for the first time in 60 years.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
