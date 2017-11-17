Jordan: 'It was a tough one'
Fri, 11/17/2017 - 11:35pm | Scott Richey
Illinois forward Michael Finke talks about handling a foul-heavy game and how guards Aaron Jordan and Mark Smith played in Friday's win against DePaul before Jordan discusses where the team is at through three games and the importance of the one-day prep for Sunday's game against Marshall.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
