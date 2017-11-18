Football State Semifinal Postgame: Tuscola's VonLanken & Hoel
Sat, 11/18/2017 - 9:57pm | Colin Likas
Tuscola football's Brayden VonLanken and Dalton Hoel spoke Saturday, Nov. 18, after the Warriors defeated Athens 21-14 in a Class 1A state semifinal game in Athens. Tuscola will face Lena-Winslow for the championship Friday in DeKalb.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.