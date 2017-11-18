Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Football State Semifinal Postgame: Tuscola's VonLanken & Hoel
Sat, 11/18/2017 - 9:57pm | Colin Likas

Tuscola football's Brayden VonLanken and Dalton Hoel spoke Saturday, Nov. 18, after the Warriors defeated Athens 21-14 in a Class 1A state semifinal game in Athens. Tuscola will face Lena-Winslow for the championship Friday in DeKalb.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
