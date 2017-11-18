VIDEO: Tuscola football advances to state
Sat, 11/18/2017 - 5:44pm | Anthony Zilis
The Tuscola football team advanced to state for the first time since 2011 with a 21-14 win over Athens on Saturday. Check out the celebration and coach Andy Romine's postgame speech here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
