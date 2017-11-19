Nichols: 'Got to play 40 minutes of basketball'
Sun, 11/19/2017 - 9:01pm | Scott Richey
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols discusses the Illini's defense on Marshall scoring leader Jon Elmore, the timeout coach Brad Underwood called late in the second half and the start of his season. Then fellow forward Leron Black discusses Nichols' play through four games, and Illinois' better ball security against the Thundering Herd.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
