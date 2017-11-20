VIDEO: 'The abuse that was inflicted upon this child was horrific'
Mon, 11/20/2017 - 5:48pm | Stephen Haas
Judge Tom Difanis explains the reasoning behind his decision to sentence Christopher Collins, 23, of Rantoul to 20 years in prison for aggravated battery to a child at Collins' sentencing hearing Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana.
Videographer/Producer:
Stephen Haas
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.