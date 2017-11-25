Game of the Week: GCMS football wins Class 2A state title
Sat, 11/25/2017 - 1:13pm | Anthony Zilis
Check out highlights, including all 10 touchdowns, from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's thrilling 38-32 victory in the Class 2A state championship game over Maroa-Forsyth.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
-
-
11/11/2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.