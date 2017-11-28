Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nichols: 'We're not at State Farm anymore'
Nichols: 'We're not at State Farm anymore'

Tue, 11/28/2017 - 8:02am | Scott Richey

Illinois forward Kipper Nichols talks about the team's first road trip of the season and his thoughts on coming off the bench for the Illini, while fellow forward Michael Finke breaks down how the Illini can improve.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
