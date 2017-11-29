Jordan: 'We beat ourselves'
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:09am | Scott Richey
Illinois junior guard Aaron Jordan and redshirt junior forward Michael Finke discuss the Illini's loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — namely what more they could have done against the Demon Deacons' zone defense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
