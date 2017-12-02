Underwood: 'We're not doing little things'
Sat, 12/02/2017 - 12:53am | Scott Richey
Some of the same struggles that hurt Illinois in its first loss of the season at Wake Forest — plus a couple new ones — cropped back up Friday against Northwestern. Illini coach Brad Underwood discusses them all.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
