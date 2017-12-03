Underwood: 'That was self destruct mode late'
Sun, 12/03/2017 - 11:20pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down Sunday night's 92-91 loss to Maryland at State Farm Center. It was the Illini's second Big Ten loss and third overall of the week after falling at Wake Forest and Northwestern.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
