Underwood: 'Tough night offensively'
Wed, 12/06/2017 - 11:17pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's return to nonconference play and win against Austin Peay focusing primarily on how the Illini handled the Governors' familiar defensive pressure and what the locker room was like before the game.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
