'This makes Christmas 10 times better'

After Dawn and Bobby Conner received custody of their grandchildren, 1-year-old Kalanie and 2-year-old Pamela, their life immediately changed. Dawn was forced to stop working because Kalanie, who was born premature at 25 weeks, needs constant care after undergoing several surgeries.

Follow the Conner family as they participate in the Champaign Police Department's "Shop With a Cop," which allowed Bobby and Dawn's two children and two grandchildren to receive $150 each toward presents from Meijer.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette