VIDEO: Centennial Choir tours Champaign with Caning Day carols

The Centennial Expressions Choir toured Champaign on Friday, singing Christmas carols and handing out thousands of candy canes to 22 different locations around town.

The News-Gazette followed choir director Marian Wyatt and her students as they visited Jim Turpin and "Penny for Your Thoughts," entertained workers at the Illinois Nanotechnology Building, serenaded Susan Zola at the Mellon Admin Building, caroled at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, sang to police officers at the Champaign Police Department, and headed off to Manzella's.

Follow along in the video below.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette