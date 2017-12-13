Game of the Week: Fisher at Monticello boys' basketball
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:06pm | Anthony Zilis
After returning from a fourth-place finish in Class 2A, Monticello continued its perfect start to the season with a 55-28 win over Fisher on Tuesday night. Check out the highlights below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
