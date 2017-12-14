Campustown shooter gets 60 years for murder
Thu, 12/14/2017 - 5:51pm | Stephen Haas
Circuit Judge Roger Webber talks about Robbie Patton's past as he sentences him to 60 years in prison for the Sept. 25, 2016 Campustown shooting that wounded three and left a man dead.
Stephen Haas
