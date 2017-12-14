Music at 15 E. Main: Saxophonist Seth Anders
Thu, 12/14/2017 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
Seth Anders of Dalton Halls Band and Whiskey Shadows dropped by the News-Gazette lobby to play some Christmas music on the saxophone for the first performance in The News-Gazette's new video series featuring local musicians.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
