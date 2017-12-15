Stoneway Court car fire
Fri, 12/15/2017 - 2:33pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Video of Friday morning's car fire at 3322 Stoneway Court in Champaign.
Videographer/Producer:
Alex Johnson
Loading Video...
Video of Friday morning's car fire at 3322 Stoneway Court in Champaign.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.