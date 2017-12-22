Championship Week Pt. 1: Tuscola football prepares for state championship
Fri, 12/22/2017 - 9:00am | Anthony Zilis
Throughout the week leading up to the Class 1A state championship game, Tuscola football coach Andy Romine allowed The News-Gazette access to his team's practices, meals, its weekly Wiffle ball game and the locker room as the Warriors prepared to take on Lena-Winslow in the state championship game.
Check out how the Warriors prepared for the game in Part 1 of the two-part series.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
