Championship Week Pt. 2: Tuscola takes on Lena-Winslow in the 1A state title
Fri, 12/22/2017 - 9:00am | Anthony Zilis
Throughout the week leading up to the state championship game, the Tuscola football team allowed the News-Gazette behind-the-scenes access.
In Part 2 of the two-part series, check out game highlights and reaction.
Broadcast footage and commentary courtesy IHSA
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.