SJ-O grad delivers stockings to teens in hospital
Fri, 12/22/2017 - 9:00am | Anthony Zilis
For the last two Christmases, St. Joseph-Ogden graduate Whitney Setterdahl, now an Illinois junior, has delivered Christmas stockings filled with gifts to teenagers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Hear from Setterdahl and follow her as she picks out gifts and packs stockings in the video below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
