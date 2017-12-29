VIDEO: DUI Demonstration at Champaign County Jail

With New Year's Eve approaching, the Champaign County Sheriff's Department gave the News-Gazette a demonstration of what happens when a citizen is arrested for DUI.Design editor Mike Goebel volunteered to take part in the demonstration. Check out the video of the demonstration below.While DUI's have decreased over the last few years with new car services popping up, Champaign County Sheriff's Deputy Rich Ferriman said, they're still prevalent on the holiday."The last few years, I've seen a little bit of decrease in DUI's on New Year's," Ferriman said, "but they're still out there."

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette