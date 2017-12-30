Frazier: 'Confident in taking those big time shots'
Sat, 12/30/2017 - 9:06pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Trent Frazier discusses his late three-pointer, the Illini's slow start and how important Leron Black was early in the game. Black touches on Illinois' growth in winning a game like Saturday's against Grand Canyon.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
