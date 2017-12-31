ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Grand Canyon
Sun, 12/31/2017 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
On a day in which Illinois hall-of-famer Jerry Colangelo returned to his alma mater with his new school, Grand Canyon, the Illini squeaked out a close win. Check out all of the highlights and insight from Colangelo below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis
Loading Video...
Comments
