Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Traffic is slowly moving again on I-74 in Danville and western Indiana

Meteorologist turns boiling water into snow
| Subscribe

Meteorologist turns boiling water into snow

Tue, 01/02/2018 - 5:04pm | Anthony Zilis

Local meteorologist Andrew Pritchard turned a pot of boiling water into snow in Tuesday's frigid weather and explained why boiling water reacts that way when introduced to freezing temperatures.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments