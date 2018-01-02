Meteorologist turns boiling water into snow
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 5:04pm | Anthony Zilis
Local meteorologist Andrew Pritchard turned a pot of boiling water into snow in Tuesday's frigid weather and explained why boiling water reacts that way when introduced to freezing temperatures.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis
