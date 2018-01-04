Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Frazier: 'We didn't fight back in the first half'
Frazier: 'We didn't fight back in the first half'

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 1:10am | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois freshmen Trent Frazier, Greg Eboigbodin and Da'Monte Williams after the Illini's 77-67 loss at Minnesota.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
