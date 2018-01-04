VIDEO: 2018 Twin City Wrestling Meet Highlights
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 4:15pm | Colin Likas
Highlights from the 2018 Twin City wrestling meet, held at Champaign Central's Combes Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and featuring Central, Centennial, Urbana and St. Thomas More. Also, reaction from Urbana's Luke Luffman on his return from injury.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
