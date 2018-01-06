Game of the Week: Central at Centennial boys' basketball
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
With "Champaign" emblazoned on both teams' chests, Centennial hung with crosstown rival Central before the Maroons stuck out a 60-48 win. Check out the highlights below.
WDWS commentary by Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser. Halftime analysis by Colin Likas.
Song: “Homeland Survivin’” by Jetpack Hotline.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
