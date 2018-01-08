Crime Stoppers: St. Joseph burglaries
Mon, 01/08/2018 - 12:33pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Sheriff’s investigator Tim Beckett describes burglaries that took place on Nov. 10 and Dec. 15 in St. Joseph that are believed to be connected. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS (8477), go to 373tips.com, or go to the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tips could lead to a cash reward up to $1,000.
